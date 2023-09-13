A scrap dealer who stole a quantity of iron rods from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court.

Wisdom Adjovu, 34, who admitted the offence in addition to damaging the Forces’ concrete slab, was sentenced to two months in prison with hard labour.

Police Inspector, Wisdom Alorwu told the Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful that Lance Corporal Prince Acheampong, the complainant, was an investigator with the Ghana Military Police, Burma Camp.

He said Adjovu was a scrab dealer and lived at the La Old Court area.

The prosecution told the Court that the Ghana Armed Forces had some quarters at Labadi Villas, where witnesses in this case worked as sanitary men.

On August 16, 2023, while on their usual rounds around the sewage dump site, one of them spotted Adjovu, the convict with a big hammer, breaking one of the concrete slabs.

The Court heard that, a witness quickly held the convict, who had already concealed four pieces of 12mm iron rods in a white sack.

The witness, Police Inspector Alorwu, called a colleague to assist him as the convict tried to run away, but he was overpowered.

The witnesses immediately informed the Military Police and Adjovu was arrested and sent to the La Police, where a formal complaint was lodged.

The prosecution said the convict admitted the offence during interrogation and was arraigned.

