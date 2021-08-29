A serving military officer with the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills, WO II Robert Doku, has allegedly committed suicide.

WO Doku’s body was discovered Friday dawn hanging by a rope tethered to a tree at Burma Camp, headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

No cause has immediately been offered for his alleged suicide.

Sources at Burma Camp tell Graphic Online that the police were called to the crime scene to begin an investigation.

The deceased, WO II Robert Doku.

ALSO READ:

The body has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

WO II Doku was previously stationed at the Base Ordnance Depot.