Check out where to get 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine from Aug 31 to Sept. 4

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will from Tuesday, August 31, begin the administration of the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines to persons 18 years and above.

This batch of people must be those who received their first dose of vaccine from March 10 to March 29, 2021.

All eligible for this exercise are encouraged to “come along with your Covid-19 Vaccination Card and a valid National ID Card,” the Service said.

The exercise, which will end on September 4, 2021, will be strictly under the observation of the Covid-19 protocols.