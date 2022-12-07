Military Police personnel have arrested one Rufai Abubakar for posing as a senior officer and trying to access a military installation inside Burma Camp.

The suspect, according to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), was dressed in a military camouflage uniform and decorated with fake Lieutenant Colonel ranks.

He claimed to be stationed at the Northern Command Headquarters and was proceeding to the Air Force Base to book a flight to Tamale.

“The suspect, who entered Burma Camp in a commercial vehicle, was closely monitored as he

alighted at a bus stop and headed to the Air Force Base.

“The guards on duty noted his suspicious behaviour, questioned him and after some incoherent answers, he confessed he was not a service person,” GAF detailed in a statement.

The statement noted he confessed he faked as Military person to defraud one Mr Abdallah Abdul Fatawu from whom he had collected GH¢3,000.00 under the pretext of recruiting him into the Force.

“At the time of arrest, the suspect had in his possession fake military identification and business cards and other documents bearing his name.

“A follow-up search by the Military Police at his two residences at Ablekuma Fan Milk and Olebu respectively led to the retrieval of documents including several certificates and fake Ghana Armed Forces recruitment application summary reports bearing names of defrauded persons, military uniforms and accoutrements and a toy pistol,” the statement added.

Rafui Abubakar has since been handed over to the Police CID for further investigation and prosecution.

Below is the full statement: