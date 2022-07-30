Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah, says he does not have any relation to a fake soldier arrested over a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment scam.

According to him, his attention had been drawn to a viral video in which the suspect at the time of arrest claimed to be his brother.

However, in a post on his Facebook page which had the video attached, Mr Kumah, who doubles as a Deputy Finance Minister, indicated they are not in any way related.

“I do not know the said gentleman, never met him before and have not assigned him to execute any assignment in my name,” part of the post read.

Against this backdrop, he has called on the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the gentleman and take the necessary punitive measures against him if he is found culpable.

Mr Kumah also appealed to the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority and allied security services to make a strong intervention to reduce the increasing rate of impersonation and fraud that are being committed in the name of political actors.

He has further urged the general public to be extra vigilant when dealing with people who claim to be acting on the authority of a public figure and when dealing with social media accounts they believe belong to political figures.

Attached below is the video of the suspect: