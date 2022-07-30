Asante Kotoko have announced that the club will head to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) following the suspension of Richmond Lamptey.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned the former Inter Allies midfielder for 30 months for his involvement in the Allies’ and AshantiGold match-fixing scandal.

The club’s official statement reads, “Management this morning has directed our legal team to begin processes at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in respect of Richmond Lamptey’s appeal.”

🚨 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄



Management this morning have directed our legal team to begin processes at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ( CAS ), in respect of the Richmond Lamptey’s appeal. #AKSC #FabuCensus pic.twitter.com/ZbFDS24lAM — Asante Kotoko SC – 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) July 29, 2022

In the final game of the 2020/21 football season, Allies were hosted at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

READ ALSO

The Miners recorded a shocking 7-2 scoreline with Inter Allies captain and defender, Hashmin Musah scoring two own goals.

Hashmin Musah, who was subbed in the second half, speaking in an interview revealed that he intentionally scored the two goals to spoil the supposed bets which were staked.

Officials and players of the two clubs were handed hefty fines and a ban by the Ghana Football Association.

The Ghana Football Association opened an investigation on the matter last year where they invited officials and players of both teams for interrogations and came out with this ruling after concluding their findings.

Meanwhile, Ashgold and Inter Allies have been demoted to Division Two.