Former Asante Kotoko management member, Yamoah Afrifa Ponkoh, has questioned the working relationship of the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

His comment comes after the head coach of the side, Prosper Narteh Ogum communicated his decision to leave the club due to how he has been treated by the management during a meeting with the technical committee of the board.

Prosper Ogum is reported to have fallen out with the Kotoko management and his decision to quit was confirmed by the club’s administrator, Emmanuel Dasoberi.

However, the Board, in a statement, denied that the coach wants to leave the club.

Since assuming office as the CEO of Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, who is a former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate, has worked with as many as four coaches in less than two years.

He parted ways with Maxwell Konadu, Johnson Smith, and Mariano Barreto with Prosper Narteh likely to exit the club ahead of the new season.

Yamoah Ponkoh

In an interview with Asempa FM, the former Kotoko management member called on Mr Amponsah to come out openly and explain the recent happenings between management and the coach.

“Nana Yaw Amponsah should come out and explain what’s going on between management and Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum?” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“This isn’t a board matter. Why does he [Nana Yaw Amponsah] always sack coaches? Is he not accommodative?” he added.

Meanwhile, a member of the 12-member board of directors, Kofi Amoah-Abban, on Sunday exposed the cracks in the Asante Kotoko board by openly calling for the dismissal of the league-winning coach and called for support for the club’s CEO.