Budding reggae-dancehall artiste, Jah Lightning, has described most reggae dancehall musicians in Ghana as noisemakers.

Speaking in an interview, Jah Lightning disclosed that Reggae-dancehall musicians in Ghana must sit up and make music devoid of noise in their songs.

“It’s sad the kind of songs most of these dancehall artistes produce… Most of their songs are very noisy …they lack authenticity …the songs are raw.”

Without mincing words, the outspoken budding reggae-dancehall act emphasised that, “but I am here to produce songs that should change the face of Ghanaian dancehall scene.”

The creative composer and performer continued that, “Most of them mime instead of playing live during their performances, which is very unprofessional…they really lack creativity.”

Born as Solomon Derick Otoo-Dadzie, Jah Lightning is a Reggae artiste, songwriter, composer, performer and a recording artiste.

He is based in Cape Coast and has performed across West Africa, especially the Gambia in 2012 and 2014 and also in Togo in 2016.

He originally hails from the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Jah Lightning is the CEO of HottaDanfyah Muzik and is involved in several music programmes in Cape Coast and Ghana as a whole.

Jah Lightning is currently out with his smashing EP titled ‘Protect I Jah’.

