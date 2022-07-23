Celebrities Cardi B and Akuapem Poloo have upgraded their friendship to sisterhood as they shock the world with their latest display of affection.

Cardi, who has accepted Poloo as her spirit twin sister, dropped a comment on the latter’s Instagram post where she was flaunting her curves.

The Ghanaian socialite featured Poloo’s music in the background of her post which she simply captioned, “I love Cardi B”.

In response, Cardi dropped two love emojis under her post.

The gesture has left Poloo in cloud 9, as she reminds her critics of how difficult it is to be recognised by a talented American rapper and a Grammy award-winner.

Cardi has recorded other history-making moments including becoming the first female rap artiste to win Album of the Year at the BET Awards, a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, as well as the first Billboard Music Award winner for Top Female Rap Act.

With a record of such, it is not surprising Akuapem Poloo cherishes the friendship she has with Cardi.