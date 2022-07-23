Some 78 years after the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills was born Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate and honour the ‘Asomdweehene’.

Many are reliving memories of Prof Mills and eulogising him on social media.

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, took to his social media page to also celebrate and eulogise the late Mills.

“Hmmmmmmm!!!! 10 years has passed just like that! One of my most adored moments with my boss/father, President Atta Mills, when we were getting ready to fly from the Takoradi airport for the commissioning of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah. He was a great friend and I miss him,” he tweeted.

Hmmmmmmm!!!! 10 years has passed just like that! One of my most adored moments with my boss/father, President Atta-Mills, when we were getting ready to fly from the Takoradi airport for the commissioning of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah. He was a Great friend and I miss him❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/JWzACoFox7 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 13, 2022

Today is 21st July. President Atta-Mills would have been 78 Today. God continue to rest his soul well. pic.twitter.com/btpMzjRa9I — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 21, 2022

