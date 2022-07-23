Prophet Kumchacha says he has learnt hard lessons never to visit the homes of any female member of his church due to a temptation he suffered some years ago.

The leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, during an interview on Okay FM, recounted how a lady lured him into her home in Tema to have him sleep with her.

He said it took grace for him to flee from that sexual temptation after the host stripped naked in front of him moments after she asked him to pray for her.

“This is the reason I don’t accept invitations to people’s homes. A lady who had visited my church just once called me to visit her since I was in the neighbourhood. I attended an event in Tema.

“When I arrived, she had dressed indecently, she only had a piece of cloth wrapped around her. I had decided not to spend long at her end. She requested that I pray for her and just when I was about to lay my hand on her she fell on the floor and her cloth came off.”

Describing his experience as a “big temptation,” he intimated that men of God equally have feelings which is why they must thread cautiously when dealing with women.

“She exposed her hairy private part. She had no panty or bra on, it was a trap. She didn’t fall under the anointing, it was a trap. She spread her legs and at that moment I had to run away…It was a big temptation.

“I would have fallen for that trap if I didn’t have self-control. Pastors also get erections, don’t be deceived,” he said.