The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Nicholas Osei, affectionately known as Prophet Kumchacha, says he will choose the leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, over the leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, as a presidential running mate.

His comments were in response to the question of who between the two leaders he would prefer as his running mate for the upcoming 2024 general election, considering the fact that they have similar trades in terms of language.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning Show with Roselyn Felli, he said Akua Donkor lacks the vision to support him, therefore, he will consider Osofo Kyiri Abosom, claiming that the GUM leader is more capable.

“Akua Donkor has no vision, and I can’t work with her. If I were to choose to align with someone, it would be Osofo Kyiri Abosom. He’s my friend and brother.”

He still insists on his presidential ambition, hoping to contest as an independent candidate with his party, Kum People’s Party (KPP).

Prophet Kumchacha asserted that he will never give up on his presidential vision until he emerges as president of Ghana. He promises to contest, no matter how long it will take him.

“I believe that when you contest something for the first time and you are unable to win, it is not the end of your life. Former president Kufuor contested three (3) times before he became president; Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo contested 3 times before he won as president; and the late president John Evans Atta-Mills contested 3 times before he became president. God hasn’t revealed to me how long it will take, but I’ll contest until I become president one day,” he asserted.

Kumchacha also addressed some comments by Reverend Owusu Pempah regarding his predictions for the upcoming elections in December.

In his recent sermon during the Easter period, the prophet declared that no presidential aspirant can win the elections without visiting his church to receive blessings.

“If I declare that a person won’t be president, I’m not bragging, but what I’ve said about you will come to pass no matter what you do. But when I support you with my heart, you’ll win. So, this is where the presidential seat is based. You can fast and pray, but there’s a little direction you need that requires only my attention,” Owusu Pempah said in his speech.

His declaration did not go down well with most Ghanaians, as he received severe backlash from social media users and some political critics.

But speaking on the show, Prophet Kumchacha agreed to visit Rev. Owusu Pempah to receive his anointing in order to win the elections.

“I’ll go and see him because Rev. Owusu Pempah is a powerful, dynamic man of God, and he’s highly anointed.”

Meanwhile, Prophet Kumchacha says he is not intimidated by language, even though the English language might seem to be a threat to his campaign. He believes that the success of a nation is not dependent on language.