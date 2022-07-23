Ghana Armwrestling President, Charles Osei Asibey, has become Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), a first by any Ghanaian in sports administration, after being elected President of Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) in Lagos, Nigeria.

He overwhelmingly beat his contender, Mr. Samuel Jackson, President of Nigeria Armwrestling Federation at his home grounds by a whopping 73 percent of the total votes.

The elective congress was conducted and supervised by the Secretary General of the World Armwrestling Federation, Mr. Mircea Simionescu Simicel at the Media Center of the National Stadium in Surelere, Lagos.

The WAF scribe congratulated Mr Asibey and the delegates for a peaceful election and urged all parties to come together and work for the development and growth of the sport on the continent.

President Asibey during his inaugural speech thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and assured them of his commitment to the growth of the sport.

He seized the opportunity to invite all present to be part of the Africa Championship to be hosted in Ghana next year as well as the Africa Games also to be hosted by Ghana in 2023.

He pledged to promote, encourage participation, seek funding, create competitions, and make arm wrestling the Sport of choice in Africa.

He also said he would embark on the promotion and development of arm wrestling by engaging the media, training the trainers, encouraging participation at all levels, and building the capacity of athletes across Africa.

“I pledge to serve Africa Armwrestling with dedication, selflessness, sponsorships, bridging the continental gap and enhancing the sporting brand with quality whilst working with the people and for the people,” he said.

Mr Asibey is a broadcast journalist with almost 30 years years of working experience in the industry having worked with Radio Gold, Groove FM, Adom FM, Peace FM, Happy FM, Radio 360, and Asempa FM. He has also contributed in writing for Graphic Sports and other online portals.

Currently, the founder and President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, he doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Legaci101 Limited, a sports marketing, and event company, United Media Consult, a PR and Media Management company, and 3C Ventures Ltd, a company responsible for General Services.

He is the General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, former Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee, and has served on the board of several sports Federations.