Deputy Education Minister has dismissed claims that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) may not come off as scheduled.

According to Rev John Ntim Fordjour, the assertion is mere propaganda and falsehood.

“Every examination that the Ministry of Education has scheduled to be conducted this year, will happen as scheduled.

“BECE, WASSCE will all happen as scheduled. So disregard any rumours going around that we are going to have the schedules changed, suspended, or revised,” he told JoyNews on Friday.

On Thursday, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee, Dr Clement Apaak, hinted that government is indebted to the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

He argued that the GH₵21 million debt has greatly affected the operations of WAEC.

But reacting to this, the Assin South Member of Parliament insisted that the outstanding issues have been cleared with the examination body.

As such, he maintained that the exercise will come off as scheduled.

“Whatever WAEC needs, it is given to them. So disregard any such propaganda. Every obligation has been met, if there is anything that needs to be discussed further, definitely that will be done so disregard the propaganda that there is indebtedness and whatever.

“WAEC has been our trusted partner and we’ve always had very cordial relations. So every attempt to want to mar that relationship by propagandists must be discredited and disregarded,” he stated.