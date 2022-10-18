Over 1,500 athletes and officials from about 50 countries including Ghana are expected to converge at the Amara Luxury Resort & Villas, which would be the championship venue.

The National Armwrestling Team, Golden Arms, will represent Ghana at the upcoming World Armwrestling Championships in Antalya, Turkey which ends October 23, 2022.

This year’s event will be the 43rd edition of the World Championships and Team Ghana would be led by the newly elected Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), Charles Osei Asibey.

Over 1,500 athletes and officials from about 50 countries including Ghana are expected to converge at the Amara Luxury Resort & Villas, which would be the championship venue.

There would be competitions for age groups from Sub-Junior to Senior, Grand Masters as well as events in para-Armwrestling in both left and right arm battles.

President Osei Asibey, the leader of team Ghana who is the WAF Vice President, Africa Armwrestling President, the President and Founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, will be accompanied by some athletes, Vice President of Africa Armwrestling, Kofi Addo-Agyekum, The Director of Competitions, Robert Appiah Ameyaw, WAF Referee Panel Member and Head Referee in Africa, Husseini Akueteh Addy and Senior Coach Nii Otoo Larkyne.

Speaking to the media ahead of their departure, Osei Asibey mentioned that “as a Federation, we would have loved to take a bigger number but due to inadequate funding, we have drastically reduced the size of the team.

“Participating in world events builds capacity and the confidence of our athletes so in as much as we are disappointed with the numbers we also take solace in the fact that we will use this championship to prepare for the Africa Games in 2023.”

The Golden Arms depart on Friday, October 15, 2022.