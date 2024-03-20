The founder and head of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, has described how 15 police officers recently besieged Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah’s church grounds.

He claimed the officers were at the church to arrest UK-based social media influencer, Maame Ngege after she failed to honur police invitation.

“Something happened in Owusu Bempah’s church recently. When I got to the church premises, I realized one individual was being followed by a police officer. So when I inquired, he said the policemen were looking for one social media influencer called ‘Maame Ngege’ to arrest her. While we were speaking, I saw two pickup vehicles with more than 12 police officers well armored, some of whom wanted to intrude on the church service.



“It baffles me why almost 15 officers would intrude on his church premises without prior notice while service was ongoing. I witnessed what happened, and I realized the approach the police used was wrong. By the time they got there, the woman had gone, so they were searching for her. There have been reports in the media that Owusu Bempah has been arrested, but I want to clarify that it is not true.” he noted.

ALSO READ:

Kofi Jumah reveals sole ritual of Freemasonry [Video]

‘I set the pace’ – Empress Gifty promises to beat Diana…

Armed robbers kill son of Professor Adu Boahen



