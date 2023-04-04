Ghanaian prophet and founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has revealed what he says is the reason some popular pastors in Ghana are shying away from the LGBTQ+ debate.

According to him, majority of the men of God are afraid to get visa bans if they come out publicly to condemn the act.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ladies Time, the popular pastor said “LGBTQ+ movement is a curse and the reason some of them [pastors] cannot talk about it is because they don’t want travel bans.”

During her recent visit to Ghana, US Veep Kamala Harris urged Ghana to embrace “equality” and respect the rights of homosexuals in the country.

But Prophet Kumchacha took exception to the US Vice President’s decision to push the LGBTQ+ agenda in Ghana.

He could not fathom why she would marry a man and ask others to go against the natural way.

“She is married to a man so why is she advocating for Africans to do that? Why should you bring such laws here? Uganda’s President has been able to stop LGBTQ+ and they are not accepting it.”

Kumchacha further asked why President Akufo-Addo has not been bold to tell the western world that LGBTQ+ is alien to Ghanaians.

“Why is Akufo-Addo not able to come clear on air? Why can’t he deny it bravely? President Mills was able to say it.” he fumed.

Prophet Kumchacha is certain President Akufo-Addo cannot to take a stand due to his quest to get financial assistance from USA.

“It might be due to some financial aid he is after. He [Akufo-Addo] thinks if he goes against it there is no way they will give him money” he bemoaned.

MORE: