Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo is a year older today, April 4, 2023.

Gloria has mastered the craft of styling African prints into fashionable outfits. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits.

Miss Sarfo is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and dripping on the ‘gram’. She set tongues wagging with her beautiful birthday photos.

The style gem has released sizzling photos on her Instagram page and fans are loving them.

The ‘Efie Wura’ TV series star looked gorgeous in a white mini outfit with dramatic sleeves.

Then she changed into a yellow long dress with a which fabric as sleeves. Her last outfit was a yellow mini fit that was paired with kente as skirt.