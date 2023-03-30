Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has debunked assertions that they bribed some members of the Minority to approve new ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, such wild allegation is the figment of imagination of the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Some NDC MPs have come under pressure after it emerged that, they defied the party’s directive not to approve the new ministerial nominees. The party leadership, led by National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, are on a manhunt for those MPs they described as “traitors”

But Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the party should rather blame the Minoriy leadership for sleeping on their jobs.

“I personally engaged the NDC MPs privately and they bought into our message of patriotism that is why they voted for the new ministers,” he stated.

The Majority Chief Whip debunked bribery allegations by Cape Coast South MP, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.

Rather, he said the Majority appealed to the conscience of the NDC MPs and took advantage of their friendship.

He took a swipe at the Minority leadership led by Cassiel Ato Forson for seeking to remote control his colleagues.

The Majority Chief Whip noted that the outcome of the vote could mean that the NDC MPs were tired of the party’s position.

“NDC MPs are reasonable people. You cannot run Parliament like you are running a political party; there are things you trade,” he fumed.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP added that the margin they won should send a certain signal to the Minority leadership.

“The Minority leadership is asleep so they will lose any secret ballot on the floor of the House. The worse is yet to come,” he stressed.