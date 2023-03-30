The Majority in Parliament has expressed its profound gratitude to the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the change it made in the Minority leadership in Parliament.

According to them, it is a good omen and has made it easy for the Majority to have its way in the August House.

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh made the comment after the new Minority leadership led by Cassiel Ato Forson failed to ensure all its Members of Parliament vote against new ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.

After the secret ballot, it emerged that, over 30 NDC MPs voted to approve the new ministers.

While the party is blaming the MPs for defying its directive, others are also blaming the Ato Forson-led Minority for not doing their work well.

Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP

Reacting to this on on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the Majority Chief Whip thanked the NDC for changing the leadership.

He explained that they now have the upper hand over the Minority which hitherto was not the case.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh indicated that, the then Minority led by Haruna Iddrisu and Asawase MP, Mohammed Muntaka would never agree for a secret ballot.

“Muntaka and Haruna were very difficult people because they know the rules and understand the process,” he added.

The Majority Chief Whip said they will take full advantage of the lapses in the Minority because the NDC “erred” by changing the Minority leadership.