Celebrated diminutive Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, travelled to France and moments after his arrival he noticed that the texture of his skin had changed.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, he bragged about the weather in Paris, France, having a positive effect on his skin, thus, making it smooth.

Walking on the streets with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix and another friend, they cheered him on as Dabo bragged about having flawless skin.

The Kumawood actor then told Zionfelix how beneficial travelling outside of Ghana is.

The blogger agreed, and noted that it would be great for others in the country to seize the opportunity and experience abroad one day. Captioning the post, he thanked and applauded France for being good to him.