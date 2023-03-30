Emerging reports indicate that Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

It was gathered that Yul’s first son was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious.

Vanguard Nigeria reports a source who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that Yul has confirmed Kambilichukwu’s death at the time this report was filed.

May’s sister, who was at the scene, said the boy read throughout the night preparing for his exam today.

“After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and that’s when he developed a seizure and was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital. All efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive,” the report added.

This is coming two months after Yul Edochie and his first wife May celebrated their first son and second child as he turned 16; showering encomiums and blessings on him.

“My first son just turned 16. Happy birthday to you Kambi Leo Yul-Edochie. Many more great years I wish you loads of accomplishments and greatness. May God be with you always. Daddy loves you,” his father wrote on Instagram.

Yul, the last child of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, married his wife, Mary, at 22 after they both dated for six years. He followed in his father’s footsteps and debuted in the movie industry a year after his marriage.