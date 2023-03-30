Businessman Ernest Kobeah has discontinued the process of becoming the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This was made known on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

In an interview on JoyNews earlier this month, Mr Kobeah said he entered the race to create opportunity as well as set an example for the youth not to be intimidated.

He was at the NDC Headquarters yesterday for his vetting.

After submitting his documents among other requirements for the process, Ernest Kobeah was asked to return today for the final lap.

However, on his return today, the aspirant served notice of withdrawal from the race.

Speaking to the press after a close door meeting with the vetting committee, Mr Kobeah explained that his decision to pull out of the race was borne out of his intention to throw his weight behind contender John Mahama.

This decision, he said was well thought of, adding that he had the blessings of his family.

“You have a right to make your decision, so I made a decision by myself to support the old boy [John Mahama] and that is the best decision for the party and myself.

“All my brothers, family, and supporters are happy that I took that decision,” he said