Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has drooled over his looks in a new photo shared on his Instagram page.

The father of five, who has since faced criticisms on social media for marrying a second wife, showered himself with praises.

He has praised himself for maintaining his looks and looking evergreen despite the country’s stress and the many trolls he had encountered in recent times.

Yul, however, urged his fans and followers to never give up on the ongoing crisis in the country, rather they should persevere and work hard.

He wrote: “What’s happening? I seem to be getting fresher everyday. Happy new month ladies and gentlemen. Don’t let the current situation of our country break you. Never give up. Believe. Do the much you can wherever you find yourself. Nigeria will get better.”