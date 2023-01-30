Fella Makafui shows off sleek bikini as she holidays in Miami  

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has taken to Instagram to show off her holiday body as she cruises at a beach in Miami, Florida.
She was captured donning her Fendi bikini feeling the breeze at the bow of a cruise boat at a scenic location.
Meanwhile, on January 20, Fella Makafui posted a photo of herself in a business class cabin with the caption, I’m Out, depicting she was on her way to the States.
A subsequent post with the caption: “Wake me up when it’s summer” had her outside in snow in Columbus, Ohio.
The actress, taking a tour, moved on to Atlanta, Georgia – where she posted a short clip with Nigerian entertainer and businessman Tunde Ednut.
