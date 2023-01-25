Dry and hazy conditions are expected to persist over most parts of the country with varying intensities.

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), Upper East, Upper West, North East, Northern, Savannah, Bono, Ahafo Bono East, Oti, and parts of Ashanti Region are to be affected.

Extreme southern cities, towns, and villages are also expected to experience relaxation in the dry and hazy conditions in the coming days.

This according to the 2022/2023 harmattan season advisory update issued on January 23, 2023, will be caused by a temporal reversal of the upper-level winds region, an incursion of moisture from the sea and other meteorological parameters.

“…..from now till February 2023, localised rainfall or thundery activities are forecasted for the aforementioned areas,” the statement signed by Ag. Director-General, Eric Asuman said.

The agency is also predicting increase both day and night time temperatures across Ghana.

“Currently, the apparent movement of the sun which is in the southern hemisphere is around latitude 19 degrees Celsius S and gradually migrating northward towards the equator. Equinox 2023 is expected to fall on March 20 when the sun will be directly overhead at the Equinox and we will have 12 hours of daytime as well as 12 hours of nighttime (that is “Equal day and equal night”). This astronomical phenomenon is expected to cause increase in both day and night time temperatures across Ghana.”

The agency has advised the public to avoid direct impact of the sun between 11am and 2pm.

The public is also advised to drink enough water to avoid dehydration, and follow fire safety precautions religiously especially for the people within the northern sector.

“Appropriate period for land preparation for agricultural purposes, desilt gutters and drains for easy flow of runoff water, undergo maintenance of weak buildings and structures.”