First-year students reporting to Senior High Schools (SHS) nationwide for the 2023/2024 academic year, barring any challenges, are expected to go in February.

The Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, disclosed this on Adom FM”s Dwaso Nsem.

The report date, he said, is pending the release of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

“WAEC announced they will release the results on January 25, 2023, so once that is done, within a week or two, we will begin the placement processes. So by February, they will go to school,” he said.

Mr Kwarteng further advised 2022 BECE candidates to check online to view their school placements after they have been released.

He added that there will be manual provisions in place for students who are unable to get to schools via the Computerised School Selection and Placement System.

Meanwhile, he assured the general public further details will be made available once the school placements are announced.