A Kumasi High Court has quashed the suspension of the President of Kuapa Kooko Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union.

Fatima Ali was suspended by management for allegedly embezzling company funds.

The impasse affected the company’s annual purchases of cocoa beans, which dropped from over one million to less than 200 bags.

Some management members of Kuapa Kokoo, a licensed cocoa buying company, suspended and caused the arrest of Fatima Ali for allegedly embezzling 9 million cedis.

But Fatima Ali argued the allegations were untrue and said the company’s structures were not followed in her suspension.

After months in court, a Kumasi High Court presided over by Justice George Addae Krofa quashed the suspension.

Lawyer of the accused, Evans Amankwah, wants the restored President to bring other team members on board to restore the company to it’s glory.

“You need to be magnanimous in your celebrations to be able to join hands with your colleague, be united to restore the company to it glory,” he advised.

Persuance to the court directive, all actions or decisions made in her absence have been set aside.

The President and Board chairman of Kuapa Kooko, Fatima Ali, has welcomed all inclusive suggestions.

According to her, the victory is for the company and not an individual.

” Court has given us the go ahead to do our businesses.

“If any member of company has any issue, let’s sit to iron it out, Let’s focus on the progress of Kuapa Kookoo.

“Our inability to purchase more cocoa due to the internal wrangling has affected our partners and bankers.”

Some farmers of the union who were enthused with the victory called on colleagues to join hands to revive the union.

” The victory is for Kuapa Kookoo and not Madam Fati.

Our colleagues should join us to push the brand.”