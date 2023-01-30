Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi on Sunday, 29th January 2023, together with blogger Gh Mouthpiece, was crowned Development Queen of Sowutoum.

Attending the grand ceremony were important public figures like Kwaku Manu, Bullet, Zack, Wendy Shay and others.

Wendy Shay stole the show as she took to the stage to perform.

She thrilled the large crowd at the coronation grounds with some spectacular music from her large catalogue of hit songs.

The seasoned singer was fashionably and uniquely dressed in an attire that made her stand out at the event.

She slayed in a tight green jumpsuit and shorts while wearing a long pair of high heel shoes. Zionfelix, the official blogger for the occasion, shared a video of Wendy Shay’s performance on his Instagram page, and peeps were not too pleased with Wendy’s dress code.

Many opined that she could have worn an attire more befitting for the grand occasion.