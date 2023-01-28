The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders caused a rare stir when it stopped its representative on Adom TV’s Nnawotwe Yi from continuing a discussion about the Minority leadership reshuffle.

The representative was the Greater Accra Regional Organiser, Anthony Nukpenu, who paired with his co-panellist, Nixon Eshun of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Nukpenu was livid when the topic, should MPs elect their own leaders? was being discussed on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The discussion on the topic which had gained public interest within the week had gone on for pretty much an hour.

It was a little surprising, therefore, when Mr Nukpenu fired on all cylinders against the NDC’s appointments.

But midway through his submission, Mr Nukpenu alerted the host, Chief Jerry Forson about a letter he had received on WhatsApp from the NDC Council of Elders asking members to refrain from commenting further on the matter.

The Council has assured it is taking steps to immediately resolve the issues amicably.

As such, Chief Jerry Forson had no option but to flip the chapter on the topic.

This episode of Nnawotwe Yi was a rare occasion when the NDC and NPP representatives essentially agreed on the issue.