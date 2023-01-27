Buem Member of Parliament (MP), Kofi Adams, is proposing to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to relook at the ways they choose its parliamentary leaders.

He said that it will help curb misunderstanding and mistrust that rises during such situations.

The former NDC National Organiser made the proposal on Adom FM’s Burning Issues hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

“I think the party should amend the procedures it uses to choose leaders for its Members of Parliament to avoid what we are witnessing now,” he said.

His comment comes on the back of recent confusion and chaos that has arisen among party leaders and supporters following a shake-up in Minority Leadership in parliament.

The reshuffle replaced Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, with Ajumako-Enyam-Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Minority Leader and has not gone down well with some party folks, leading to agitations.

Some Minority MPs also received the news with shock, saying the party should have consulted them before the change.

But to Mr Adams, the people who have endorsed the change as well as those against it and have called for a reversal have legitimate concerns.

He, however, said it is important for the party to address the issues to prevent further occurrences.

“What happened on Monday has been how the party chooses its leaders in the Chamber but looking at what has occurred following the change, should we go on with the same methods? Maybe we can amend the processes and come up with new ideologies that will be preferred by all,” he urged.