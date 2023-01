Highlife legend, Charles Kojo Ofosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The visit on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 is his first at the headquarters since the appointment of Dr Dampare as IGP.

Daddy Lumba in a short interaction with the Police chief said the visit was to foster closer relations with the police service.

Below are some pictures:

Source: Kwesi Boafo/Facebook

Source: Kwesi Boafo/Facebook