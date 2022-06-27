The leader and founder of the Faith Way International Church, Pastor Mrs Selina Baidoo, says the songs of the legendary Daddy Lumba and Bob Marley give her a lot of inspiration.

She indicated that she loves the songs of Daddy Lumba and Bob Marley because their lyrics are fraught with deep meanings.

Pastor Baidoo in an interview on Accra-based Atinka FM mentioned that the songs of the two musicians also educate the masses about issues affecting society.

Though she can’t sing their songs, she added that the songs of the two acts contain inspirational messages that could guide the masses in their day to day activities on earth.

According to Pastor Baidoo, Daddy Lumba sings to educate and entertain people, yet some have failed to appreciate his contribution to the progress of society, adding that “whatever you will do, it won’t be to one’s satisfaction, and there is no one on this earth you should try to please, just please God.”

Pastor Baidoo’s insightful teachings on numerous topics are broadcast on radio and television on a weekly basis to bless this generation. She is also a pastor with a strong prophetic gifting.

Her emphasis on salvation, healing, deliverance and encouragement amazes a lot of viewers.

She is also a philanthropist. She, therefore, undertakes a great number of humanitarian outreaches and extends a hand of support to the poor and needy in society.