Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems in the showbiz industry, has won the best international act award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards.

According to her, this is her first award.

“This is my first award show that I am winning something,” she said.

The record producer, expressing how lucky she was, said, she is honoured to be recognised by BET in the States.

She also won the best collaboration award with a remix of her song, Essence which featured Justin Bieber.

Tems on receiving the award thanked all who supported her in winning the award.

“I just want to use this opportunity to speak to every single young, old, whatever, every single woman watching this, every single girl watching this at home. Where I am from, things like this don’t happen,” she noted.

Tems is the brain behind the songs Free Mind, Higher, Crazy Things, Try Me, among other hit songs.