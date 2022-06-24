A man and his wife have died in a car accident just few hours after their traditional wedding.

Kelvin and his new bride, Evi, got married on Wednesday, June 21, and were on their way home after the event when they were involved in a road accident.

The car veered off the road and ended up in the bush.

The couple died alongside the driver and the groom’s bestfriend identified as Timi.





Timi had just bought the car involved in the accident two weeks prior.



The two were set to have their white wedding this coming weekend.

Friends of the deceased have sent out messages of condolence to the bereaved families.