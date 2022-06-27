Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has stressed that the club’s Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV is assured of trophies while he remains in charge of the club.

Boadu defeated Bechem United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday to defend his MTN FA Cup title.

Caleb Amankwah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the goals for his side to lift the trophy after a diffcult campaign in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking in his post-match interview , he said, “Togbe is guaranteed trophies ones I am in charge as the head coach of the club. He should not worry. I thank him for his support.

Despite the success of the MTN FA Cup triumph, Coach Samuel Boadu says he considers the team’s inability to make the top four of the Ghana Premier League as a failure.

“Hearts of Oak is a big club and we can’t end the season without a trophy, but as a coach not being in the top four I feel I have failed.

“People should know this as well, with Coach Boadu there’s always a trophy to win,” Coach Samuel Boadu added.

Boadu signed a three year deal after joining the club from Medema SC last season.