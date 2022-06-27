The crème de la crème of Ghana’s music will mount the stage at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA as the date for the main event draws closer.

The event organiser, Don Music Production, has concluded arrangements with the likes of Diana Hamilton, Kofi Kinata and Samuel Obuobisa who will all thrill patrons at the event.

Other notable artists to grace the event will be Impossible Afriyie, Wutah Afriyie, Cee Music as well as Jay Hover.

This year’s Ghana Music Awards USA will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with the red carpet event starting at 5:00 pm while the main event starts at 7:00 pm.

The Awards will be held at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E Long Street in Columbus Ohio at the United States of America.

Don Music Production has entered into a partnership with the Multimedia Group Limited to give full coverage of the event.

As a result, the event will be carried live on selected channels of the MGL including live streams on Social Media platforms.

The event is headlined by Taptap send.