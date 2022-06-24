Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, has the backing of the management, Communications Director of the club, Opare Addo, has said.

The former Medeama SC gaffer has come under pressure following his side’s poor performance in the just-ended season.

Having led the side to win three trophies last season, the Rainbow club finished the 2021/22 season in the 6th position with 46 points.

Reports in the local media suggest that the young gaffer could be sacked by the club.

However, Opare Addo, speaking in an interview, said Boadu, who signed a three-year deal with the club, has the full backing of the management.

READ ALSO

“We could not achieve our target of the season but we will improve on it,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“There are reports that Boadu will be sacked which is not true. He signed a three-year deal with the club and the fact that he did not perform this season means he will be sacked.

“Boadu has the full support of the management. All is not lost. There is an FA Cup trophy to be played for on Sunday,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will play Bechem United in the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off at 15:00GMT.