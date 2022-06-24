Forty-eight aspirants have been approved by the elections committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest for National Executive positions in July.
In all, 10 positions are up for grabs – national chairmanship, first, second and third vice chairmanship, general secretary, national organiser, national youth organiser, national treasurer, national women’s organiser, and national nasara coordinator.
According to a report, the committee has further directed aggrieved or disqualified aspirants/members of the party to petition its national appeals committee to seek redress for any grievance arising from its work.
As scheduled by the party, the candidates will contest for the elections at a National Delegates Conference to be held between July 14 to July 16, 2022.
See below the list of approved candidates for each position:
National Chairman
Joseph Ayikoi Otoo
Stephen Ayensu Ntim
Stephen Asamoah-Boateng
George Kwabena
Abankwa-Yeboah
Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi
Akwasi Osei-Adjei
Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh
Sammy Crabbe
1st and 2nd Vice Chairman
Rita Talata Asobayire
Nuworsu Ken-Wuud E.
Kiston Akomeng Kissi
Derek Kwaku Nkansah
Michael Omari Wadie
McJewels J. Annan
Ismael Yahuza
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Peprah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
General Secretary
John Boadu
Justin Kodua
Frimpong, Iddrisu Musah
Frederick Opare Ansah
Charles Bissue
Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh
Women’s Organiser
Ellen Ama Daaku
Hajia Sawudatu Saeed
Kate Gyamfua
National Organiser
Henry Nana Boakye
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Eric Amoako Twum
Bright Essilfie-Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei
National Youth Organiser
Abanga Fusani Yakubu
Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah
Michael Osei Boateng
Nasara Cordinator
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
Issaka Muaza Kunata
Awal Mohammed
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
Abdul Rahman Diallo
Haruna Ismael
Haruna Maiga
National Treasurer
Dr. Charles Dwamena
Collins Nuamah
Yussif Tedam
Eileen Mary Posch Oduro