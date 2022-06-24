Forty-eight aspirants have been approved by the elections committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest for National Executive positions in July.

In all, 10 positions are up for grabs – national chairmanship, first, second and third vice chairmanship, general secretary, national organiser, national youth organiser, national treasurer, national women’s organiser, and national nasara coordinator.

According to a report, the committee has further directed aggrieved or disqualified aspirants/members of the party to petition its national appeals committee to seek redress for any grievance arising from its work.

As scheduled by the party, the candidates will contest for the elections at a National Delegates Conference to be held between July 14 to July 16, 2022.

See below the list of approved candidates for each position:

National Chairman

Joseph Ayikoi Otoo

Stephen Ayensu Ntim

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng

George Kwabena

Abankwa-Yeboah

Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi

Akwasi Osei-Adjei

Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh

Sammy Crabbe

1st and 2nd Vice Chairman

Rita Talata Asobayire

Nuworsu Ken-Wuud E.

Kiston Akomeng Kissi

Derek Kwaku Nkansah

Michael Omari Wadie

McJewels J. Annan

Ismael Yahuza

Danquah Smith Buttey

Edmond Peprah

Alhaji Masawudu Osman

General Secretary

John Boadu

Justin Kodua

Frimpong, Iddrisu Musah

Frederick Opare Ansah

Charles Bissue

Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh

Women’s Organiser

Ellen Ama Daaku

Hajia Sawudatu Saeed

Kate Gyamfua

National Organiser

Henry Nana Boakye

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Eric Amoako Twum

Bright Essilfie-Kumi

Seth Adu-Adjei

National Youth Organiser

Abanga Fusani Yakubu

Salam Mohammed Mustapha

Prince Kamal Gumah

Michael Osei Boateng

Nasara Cordinator

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

Issaka Muaza Kunata

Awal Mohammed

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

Abdul Rahman Diallo

Haruna Ismael

Haruna Maiga

National Treasurer

Dr. Charles Dwamena

Collins Nuamah

Yussif Tedam

Eileen Mary Posch Oduro