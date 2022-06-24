Andre Ayew has finally appeared before Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports to answer questions over the country’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Ghana recorded the worse performance in the history of the competition for the first time since 2006 under the U-20 FIFA World Cup winner as the captain of the Black Stars.

The Black Stars failed to win a single group game. The team exited the tournament with just a point under Milovan Rajevac.

The Black Stars suffered a defeat against Morocco before a draw against Gabon to finish bottom of Group C with just one point.

Rajevac, who signed a one year renewable conteract, was subsequently fired as coach and has since been replaced by Otto Addo, who guided the team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After the team’s poor performance Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports began an inquest into the Black Stars’ poor campaign at the AFCON and demanded that Ayew, as captain, appeared to answer some questions.

The Al Sadd winger’s tight schedules and commitments at the club level made it difficult for him to honor their invitation but he finally met with the Committee on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

After answering questions from the individual members of the committee, the 31-year-old presented them with a signed jersey.

The Black Stars have begun their quest to end the country’s 42 years AFCON trophy jinx in Ivory Coast next year under Otto Addo and currently sit top of Group E with 4 points after two games played.