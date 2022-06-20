Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], has said the playing body of the Black Stars is eager to seal qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in September.

The four-time African champions will engage Angola in a doubleheader in the next round of the qualifiers in Group E.

The Black Stars will host Angola at the Cape Coast Stadium on September 19 before the return leg on September 27 at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

Ghana opened its qualifiers with a win against Madagascar and a draw against the Central African Republic [CAR].

Ahead of the next round of the qualifiers, Asante Twum, who is the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], speaking in an interview aid the team is bent on booking a qualification in the doubleheader.

“We saw how the Black Stars performed in the two games played. A win against Madagascar and a draw against the Central African Republic,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We are playing Angola in September and the team is bent to seal qualification in September before the other two games.

“The playing body and the technical team want to have time to plan properly for the World Cup in Qatar,” he added.

Otto Addo and his charges sit top of Group E with four points after two matches played.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] will be hosted in Ivory Coast.