Otto Addo has admitted that it will be difficult for him to name his squad for the next international window in September.

The Black Stars after suffering defeat against Japan in the Kirin Cup secured a win against Chile in their final game on Tuesday morning.

Ghana recorded a 3-1 win on a penalty shootout with 9 men to come 3rd.

“I’m satisfied. I think we did well. This makes it difficult for me to choose the players for the next window which will be September and will be the last window for the World Cup and the decision will be with me,” Addo said after the game.

READ ALSO

“We will decide which player will come or not but this tournament was good for us to have some answers,” he added.

The Black Stars had earlier recorded a win against Madagascar and a draw with the Central African Republic [CAR] in the opening games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Ghana will play a doubleheader with Angola in September in the AFCON qualifiers before they zoom into World Cup in Qatar, where they face an uphill task to progress from a group containing Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.