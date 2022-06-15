For the second year running, Adom 106.3 FM and the leading homeopathic clinic in Ghana, EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic, will treat a number of Ghanaian men to free prostate screening.

This will be the two entities’ way of celebrating fathers on this year’s Father’s Day.

This year’s free screening exercise has been scheduled for Friday, June 17, 2022, at five different venues across the country.

In Accra, patrons will be screened at EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic’s head office on the Spintex Road where there will be an out broadcast of the Adom FM‘s morning and mid-morning shows, Dwaso Nsem and Work & Happiness.

Other branches of EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic that will also screen concurrently with the head office exercise are the Takoradi, Tema, Techiman and Kumasi branches.

There will be live crossovers from the other branches into the shows in order to give listeners a feel of what happening in those venues.

The screening will start at 6:00 am and end at 5:00 pm.

“We helped to save many fathers’ lives last year by getting them to know their status through this same exercise hence our decision to expand it for the greater effect this year,” Programmes Manager for Adom FM, Joshua Tigo explained.

“Apart from the prostate screening, all patrons will have the benefit of having their other vitals checked for them,” Dr Adu Boateng, CEO of EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic also noted.

Last year, the exercise saw over 100 men being screened for all prostate-related ailments in Accra alone.