All is set for Adom FM 106.3 FM and EndPoint Homeopathy Clinic’s free screening of fathers for prostate cancer on Friday, June 18, 2020.

Patrons from far and near have already trooped to the premises to partake in the screening exercise.

The partnership between Ghana’s Number 1 radio station and one of the leading homeopathy entities is in commemoration of the 2021 Fathers’ Day celebration on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Aside screening for prostate cancer, patrons will also be given free screening for conditions such as hepatitis, fertility, as well as having their vitals such as blood sugar and pressure levels, among others checked.





The screening is taking place at the Spintex branch of EndPoint Homeopathy Clinic where the station is staging its morning and mid-morning shows, Dwaso Nsem and Work and Happiness, respectively.

Prostate cancer cases constitute the highest cancer cases among Ghanaian males with an incidence rate of 10.5 per 100,000 males.

Screening for prostate, fertility, hepatitis and the checking of general vitals averages a per capita cost of GHS 650.00.