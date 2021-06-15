Adom 106.3 FM, Ghana’s Number 1 radio station and masters of blazing the radio trail, will once again set the pace in the celebration of Ghanaian fathers for this year’s Fathers’ Day celebration.

The station is partnering with one of Ghana’s leading homeopathy entities, EndPoint Homeopathy Clinic to do free screening of fathers for prostate cancer on Friday, June 18, 2020.

Aside from screening for prostate cancer, patrons will also be given free screening for conditions such as hepatitis, fertility, as well as having their vitals such as blood sugar and pressure levels, among others checked.

All prospective patrons have to do is to join Adom 106 FM at the Spintex branch of EndPoint Homeopathy Clinic where the station will stage its morning and mid-morning shows, Dwaso Nsem and Work and Happiness, respectively.

The screening exercise will start at 8:30 am and end at 2:00 pm with very qualified doctors from the staples of EndPoint Homeopathy Clinic attending to patrons’ needs as Adom FM treats them to other specials.

Prostate cancer cases constitute the highest cancer incidence among Ghanaian males with an incidence rate of 10.5 per 100,000 males.

Screening for prostate, fertility, hepatitis and the checking of general vitals averages a per capita cost of GHS 650.

This special Fathers’ Day package means that all patrons get to check for these conditions for free as Adom FM and EndPoint Homeopathy Clinic will take care of the cost involved as part of the two entities’ way of building healthy fathers for a healthy Ghana.