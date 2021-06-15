Joy Prime and Adom TV will play host to the launch of the country’s biggest sports awards show this Wednesday, when the Ghana Football Awards officially unveils its nominees for this year.

The hour-long event, which will be live on the TV stations and on Facebook, will announce the shortlist of football stakeholders who have shown exemplary performance in the year under review.

The event will also see the introduction of some new award categories, which are set to make the scheme more exciting.

It will also provide an avenue to honour more stakeholders who have collectively made the game worth viewing.

The event will be live on Joy Prime and Adom TV on Wednesday the 16th of June, at 8 a.m.

The Ghana Football Awards is proud to be associated with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, CalBank, Betway and Land Rover.

The event is organised by AE Media and Activate 360 in collaboration with The Multimedia Group.