A 25-year-old man, Akwasi Joe, has allegedly been killed by a hit-and-run driver at MTC, a farming Community near Woromso in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

Witnesses narrated that the unfortunate incident occurred around 8:00pm on Monday.

The driver is said to have fled the scene after committing the crime.

Assemblyman for the area, Ernest Karim, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News‘ correspondent, Sulley Dramani.

He explained the police have been to the scene with investigations underway.

Mr Karim noted portions of the road where the incident occurred have been marked by the Police as part of their preliminary investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at St Elizabeth Hospital at Hwidiem for preservation.