The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has petitioned the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Ken Yeboah, to investigate his alleged involvement in galamsey.

Mr Boadu’s petition, according to him, follows a viral video on social media.

The said video claims that Mr Boadu and some supposed business partners, mainly Chinese miners own some excavators, other movable equipment and some property.

In the petition, he indicated that his initial investigation has revealed one Oscar Ike Obinim is the narrator and the mastermind behind the video.

Mr Boadu maintained he does not own any said property or excavators as alleged in the video.

He is, therefore, calling for a thorough investigation to fish out the persons behind the act aimed at damaging his hard-earned image and reputation.

Read the petition below: