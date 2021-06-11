Members of the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association, have set ablaze property belonging to some suspected Chinese galamseyers.

The operation, which took place on Friday at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region, saw the destruction of mining equipment as well as their sheds.

The group, led by their President, Michael Kwadwo Peprah, stormed the site of the Chinese who they claimed were situated by a river in the area.

A video from the operation intercepted by adomonline.com captured the Chinese looking on helpless as their property were destroyed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Midday News, Kasiebo is Tasty, infuriated Mr Preprah accused the government of being selective with the burning of mining equipment, hence their decision.

He claimed equipment of their members operating near rivers have been burnt while the foreigners have been exempted.

ALSO READ:

“They are still working in this area while we have been asked to stop work which we won’t allow… They find a way to get to Asarekrom to carry out their activities,” he fumed.

According to him, they will resist every attempt, particularly in the Amansie West District for the Chinese to operate while the source of livelihood of locals has been cut off.