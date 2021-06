Popular clergyman of the Christ Apostolic Church, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has paid a condolence visit to Evelyn Joshua, the widow of clergyman, T.B. Joshua, who died last Sunday, June 6, 2021.

He is the only pastor who has visited the widow since the sudden demise of the popular televangelist and Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.



Photos from the condolence visit below: